Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 172,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,435. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 65.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,154 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

