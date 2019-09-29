Ontology (ONT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.61 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00007237 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Bibox, Binance and Upbit. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $309.66 million and approximately $70.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ontology

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,551,170 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Upbit, Hotbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, BCEX, Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx, BitMart, Bibox and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

