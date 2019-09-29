One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,615 Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AEGON were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AEGON in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AEGON during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 95.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.16. 1,233,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,696. AEGON has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.27.

AEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AEGON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

