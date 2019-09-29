Olympic Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (OLMP)

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Olympic has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Olympic has a total market cap of $9,261.00 and $6.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olympic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00190060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.01020915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00088979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Olympic

Olympic’s total supply is 114,478,776 coins. The official website for Olympic is olympcoin.io . Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic

Buying and Selling Olympic

Olympic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olympic using one of the exchanges listed above.

