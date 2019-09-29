Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Kim P. Kamdar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $180,000 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,582 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of OBLN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 291,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,054. The company has a market cap of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -4.86. Obalon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 253.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics will post -13.1 EPS for the current year.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

