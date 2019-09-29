OAX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $152,152.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last week, OAX has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $152,152.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00190047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01021685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, Binance, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.