Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 452.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 519,238 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Hubbell worth $82,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1,950.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hubbell by 125.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at $953,085.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.14. The company had a trading volume of 256,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,741. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $137.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.