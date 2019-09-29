Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 868,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,589. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $2,749,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.3% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 124,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 134.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.93.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

