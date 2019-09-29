Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 98.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 795.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

NVS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

