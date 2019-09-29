Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) versus First Guaranty Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FGBI) Critical Contrast

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.19 million 2.78 $13.03 million N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $83.67 million 2.20 $14.21 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 13.57% 8.19% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.