Northcoast Research Comments on CarMax, Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.50 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMX. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

CarMax stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CarMax by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CarMax by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CarMax by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,685 shares of company stock worth $3,716,699. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

