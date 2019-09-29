Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Barclays assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.