Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $13.98 Million in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 354,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 111.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

