Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,480 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.80% of InterDigital Wireless worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 11.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,661,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 30.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,845,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 450,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,328,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 24.4% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 179,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 187,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,024. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 3.15%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

