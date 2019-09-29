Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given “In-Line” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their in-line rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.52.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. Nike has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,582 shares of company stock worth $37,184,230. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

