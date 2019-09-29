Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 510,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.53. 11,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,466. Nextdecade has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $615.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of -0.26.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Nextdecade will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 208,804 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

