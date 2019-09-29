Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Lessened by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises 2.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.40% of Nexstar Media Group worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.69. 261,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

