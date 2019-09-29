Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,265 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.35% of MKS Instruments worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after buying an additional 941,917 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 760.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 282,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,878,000 after buying an additional 274,145 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 893,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after buying an additional 248,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after buying an additional 187,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $49,433.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. 585,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

