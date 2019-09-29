NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NetEase were worth $30,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 101.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura boosted their target price on NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.21.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $12.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.69. 1,621,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,167. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $188.05 and a one year high of $289.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

