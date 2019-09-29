Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 107.62% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.