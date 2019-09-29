NEO (NEO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $258.21 Million

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, NEO has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEO coin can now be purchased for $7.10 or 0.00088538 BTC on major exchanges including TDAX, BCEX, Cobinhood and CoinEgg. NEO has a total market cap of $500.84 million and $258.21 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00190881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.01030336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021353 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021973 BTC.

About NEO

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEO is neo.org . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Koinex, COSS, Ovis, Gate.io, HitBTC, Allcoin, Huobi, Liquid, Bitinka, Bibox, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, BitForex, Bitbns, Kucoin, BigONE, BCEX, LBank, Coinrail, Exrates, Switcheo Network, Bittrex, Tidebit, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Cryptopia, TDAX, BitMart, CoinEx, Binance, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

