Needham Investment Management LLC Takes $498,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 245,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,850,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,303. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.