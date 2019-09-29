Needham Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cohu by 985.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cohu by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Cohu stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $563.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.01. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $25.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

