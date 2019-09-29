Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,718,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.21. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $86.45.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 21.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

