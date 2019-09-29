Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,289 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 639,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 2,844,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,867. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.91%.

In related news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,588,610.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Steven Dawson purchased 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $135,091.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,725. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

