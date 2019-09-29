Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

