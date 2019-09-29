Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.01.

ED stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.62. 1,160,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,926. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.