Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $386,000 in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.74. 457,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,499. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $532.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

