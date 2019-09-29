Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,365,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,966,000 after purchasing an additional 597,141 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,742,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10,086.9% during the 2nd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 142,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 93,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.22. 518,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,599. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $223.67.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.8344 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

