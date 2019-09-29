Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 229 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. 228,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,437. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $666.93 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $86,980.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 586,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,661.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gennaro J. Fulvio sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $276,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,196 shares of company stock worth $760,755. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

