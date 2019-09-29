Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Msci from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Msci from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.56.

MSCI stock opened at $215.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $247.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.32.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Msci will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Msci by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Msci by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $29,018,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Msci by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

