MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 923,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of MRC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 749,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MRC Global has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.09.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on MRC Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

