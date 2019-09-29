Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $8,316,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSI traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.19. 618,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,020. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $108.25 and a one year high of $182.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

