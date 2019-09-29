Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Moneygram International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.67.

MGI opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.74.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 223,653 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moneygram International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Moneygram International in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

