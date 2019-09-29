Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.19.
NERV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 242,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,641. The company has a market cap of $320.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.90.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
