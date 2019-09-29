Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.19.

NERV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 242,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,641. The company has a market cap of $320.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

