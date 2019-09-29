Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288,054 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $172,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,477,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,032,816. The firm has a market cap of $1,065.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

