Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.41.
Micron Technology stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.
In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
