Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.41.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.