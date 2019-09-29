MediBloc [QRC20] One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,388.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $9.12 million and $4,388.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,060.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.02110666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.41 or 0.02737477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00672742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00695803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00056127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00467802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012488 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.