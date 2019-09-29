MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.07. MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP has a 52-week low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of A$2.09 ($1.48).

