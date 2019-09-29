MCO Market Capitalization Hits $43.82 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. MCO has a market cap of $43.82 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00034569 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Gate.io and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.94 or 0.05307000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016013 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Liqui, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, LATOKEN, BigONE, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Coinrail, EXX, Cashierest, DDEX, Upbit, Cobinhood, YoBit, Binance, ABCC and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

