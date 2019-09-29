McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,680 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Holly Energy Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Holly Energy Partners worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,270,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,938,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 144,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 229,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,859. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.62.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

