McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $19.86 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 3.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Ares Capital worth $19,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,445,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,644,000 after acquiring an additional 276,401 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 311,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 264,632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,356,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,273,000 after acquiring an additional 64,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,829,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 53,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,658.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

