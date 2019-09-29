McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,670,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 52,320,000 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDermott International alerts:

MDR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of McDermott International stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,587,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,053,324. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of $399.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.23.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.