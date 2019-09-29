Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 156.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361,712 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $44,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $730.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.