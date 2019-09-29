Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 34,380 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 788,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

