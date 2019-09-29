Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $79.12 Million in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,040,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,124,000. IAA comprises approximately 1.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of IAA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAA. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,638,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,812,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAA traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 963,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.80. IAA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

