Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $24.13 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $24,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 208.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in Netflix by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 27,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,191 shares of company stock valued at $44,831,164. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,400. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

