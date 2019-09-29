Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,838 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 4.7% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $323,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $9.02 on Friday, hitting $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,287,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,470,170. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

