Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 93,190 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,589,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

