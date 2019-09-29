Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,571. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,773.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,493.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,457 shares of company stock worth $40,747,113. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 146.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

